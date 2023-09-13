Head-To-Head Contrast: Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) & Its Competitors

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Dragonfly Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dragonfly Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dragonfly Energy Competitors 64 481 1041 54 2.66

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 406.82%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 26.10%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy’s competitors have a beta of -5.96, meaning that their average share price is 696% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -216.49% -50.09% Dragonfly Energy Competitors -962.94% -14.62% -13.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $84.39 million -$39.57 million -2.80 Dragonfly Energy Competitors $798.91 million $20.44 million 4.12

Dragonfly Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dragonfly Energy. Dragonfly Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy competitors beat Dragonfly Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

