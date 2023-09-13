Head-To-Head Contrast: Redwire (NYSE:RDW) versus Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thales and Redwire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Thales alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thales N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Redwire $208.66 million 0.97 -$130.62 million ($0.93) -3.34

Thales has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redwire.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thales 0 0 5 0 3.00 Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Thales and Redwire, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Redwire has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.77%. Given Redwire’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Redwire is more favorable than Thales.

Profitability

This table compares Thales and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thales N/A N/A N/A Redwire -23.49% -530.39% -14.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Redwire shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Thales

(Get Free Report)

Thales S.A. provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions. It also provides air traffic management solutions; flight decks and avionics equipment and functions; in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems and services; electrical systems; aerospace trading solutions; navigation solutions; support and services for avionics equipment; and connectivity solutions. In addition, the company designs, operates, and delivers satellite-based systems for telecommunications, navigation, earth observation, environmental management, exploration, and science and orbital infrastructures; signaling, communications and supervision, and fare collection management systems and related services; cybersecurity and railway digitalization systems; and main line rail, and urban and intermodal mobility solutions. Further, it provides solutions for various markets and applications, including radiology, radio frequency, microwave sources, training and simulation solutions, lasers, and microelectronics solutions for science, industry, space, defense, automotive, railways, and energy conversion platforms. The company was formerly known as Thomson-CSF and changed its name to Thales S.A. in 2000. Thales S.A. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology. The company's product portfolio includes antennas, boom deployers, data modules, deorbit devices, deployable radiator, engineering services and solutions, heat pipes, in-space manufacturing, power solutions, robotics software, solar arrays, space cameras, space-based research, star tracker, sensors and shades, and thermal energy storage. In addition, it offers space domain awareness and resiliency including sensor systems for on-orbit monitoring, advanced modeling & simulation, cyber resiliency, asset hardening, robotics, and full satellite solutions; and digitally engaged spacecraft technology includes software and hardware-in-the-loop configurations, to enable next generation space architectures and solutions, such as advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cyber technologies. It also provides low-earth orbit commercialization, which includes in-space additive manufacturing, space-based biotechnology applications, space plant and animal science, in-space advanced material manufacturing and support of human exploration, habitation, and commercial activities in space. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.