Head-To-Head Review: Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) & Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Similarweb and Snap are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.4% of Similarweb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Snap shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -27.49% -280.17% -23.79% Snap -30.19% -36.83% -12.21%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 1 4 0 2.80 Snap 3 22 3 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Similarweb and Snap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Similarweb currently has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 59.51%. Snap has a consensus target price of $10.41, indicating a potential upside of 8.62%. Given Similarweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Snap.

Risk and Volatility

Similarweb has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Similarweb and Snap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $207.80 million 2.33 -$83.66 million ($0.75) -8.69 Snap $4.48 billion 3.47 -$1.43 billion ($0.85) -11.27

Similarweb has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Similarweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Similarweb beats Snap on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, company and forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. Further, the company provides data-as-a-service and advisory services. It serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Givatayim, Israel.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, story ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

