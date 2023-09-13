Head-To-Head Survey: Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) versus Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD)

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Cibus has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Save Foods has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Cibus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Save Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Save Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Save Foods -1,287.99% -96.61% -85.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cibus and Save Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cibus and Save Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $323,000.00 1,074.08 -$16.89 million ($18.00) -0.91 Save Foods $432,912.00 11.86 -$5.74 million ($1.20) -0.44

Save Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Save Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cibus and Save Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Save Foods beats Cibus on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc., an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. The company's products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. Its products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. The company also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Pimi Agro Cleantech, Inc. and changed its name to Save Foods, Inc. in April 2016. Save Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

