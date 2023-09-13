HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC) Insider Sells A$59,475,566.44 in Stock

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) insider Isaac(Zac) Fried sold 11,054,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.38 ($3.47), for a total value of A$59,475,566.44 ($38,371,333.19).

Isaac(Zac) Fried also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Isaac(Zac) Fried sold 59,536 shares of HMC Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.36 ($3.46), for a total value of A$319,291.57 ($205,994.56).

On Monday, August 28th, Isaac(Zac) Fried sold 200,000 shares of HMC Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.30 ($3.42), for a total value of A$1,060,800.00 ($684,387.10).

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. HMC Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. It invests in high conviction and scalable real asset on behalf of individuals, large institutions, and super funds. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited. HMC Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

