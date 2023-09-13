Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Acquires New Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,483 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,000. Toll Brothers makes up about 3.3% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $84.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $1,134,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,446.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $1,134,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,446.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,852 shares of company stock worth $10,469,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

