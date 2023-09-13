Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Floor & Decor accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FND. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,484.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,301 shares of company stock worth $5,984,168. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.5 %

FND opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average of $97.97. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Further Reading

