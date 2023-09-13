Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Sells 32,102 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,102 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 3.5% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI stock opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

