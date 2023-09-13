Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up 4.2% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 114,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 122,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.5% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,956,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

LOW stock opened at $230.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.48.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

