Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) versus Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Critical Comparison

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) and Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics Public and Histogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics Public $3.63 billion 7.28 $521.48 million $1.87 61.70 Histogen $19,000.00 147.72 -$10.62 million ($2.92) -0.23

Horizon Therapeutics Public has higher revenue and earnings than Histogen. Histogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Therapeutics Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Horizon Therapeutics Public has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Histogen has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Horizon Therapeutics Public and Histogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics Public 0 8 0 0 2.00 Histogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus target price of $110.71, indicating a potential downside of 4.04%. Given Horizon Therapeutics Public’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Horizon Therapeutics Public is more favorable than Histogen.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics Public and Histogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics Public 12.02% 20.46% 11.52% Histogen -63,799.99% -100.56% -68.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Histogen shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Histogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public beats Histogen on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation. It markets TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) for intravenous infusion; KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) for intravenous infusion; RAVICTI (glycerol phenylbutyrate) oral liquid; PROCYSBI (cysteamine bitartrate) delayed-release capsules and granules for oral use; ACTIMMUNE (interferon gamma-1b) injection for subcutaneous use; BUPHENYL (sodium phenylbutyrate) tablets and powder for oral use; QUINSAIR (levofloxacin) solution for inhalation; and UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) injection for intravenous use. The company also markets PENNSAID (diclofenac sodium topical solution) for topical use; DUEXIS (ibuprofen/famotidine) tablets for oral use; RAYOS (prednisone) delayed-release tablets for oral use; and VIMOVO (naproxen/esomeprazole magnesium) delayed-release tablets for oral use. It has collaboration agreements with HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC; Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.; Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.; Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Q32 Bio Inc.; and Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. The company was formerly known as Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company and changed its name to Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company in May 2019. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing clinical and preclinical small molecule pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors that protect the body's natural process to restore immune function. The company's product candidates include emricasan for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as other infectious diseases. Its preclinical product candidates include CTS-2090 and CTS-2096, which are selective small molecule inhibitors of caspase-1 designed for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. Histogen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

