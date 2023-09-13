Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $318.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $209.96 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

