Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 10,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,199,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Argus increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.09. The firm has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,262.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,584. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

