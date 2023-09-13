Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 85,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

MRVL opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,410.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,691. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.