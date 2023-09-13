Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,082 shares of company stock valued at $16,085,453. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMC opened at $196.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.11 and a 12-month high of $197.79. The firm has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

