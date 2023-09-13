Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PFE opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.