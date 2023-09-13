Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,862,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,366,298. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.51.

WMT stock opened at $164.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $442.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $164.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

