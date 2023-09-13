Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,764,896,000 after acquiring an additional 878,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,635,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after acquiring an additional 925,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,191,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,678,000 after purchasing an additional 756,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $326.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.73. The firm has a market cap of $326.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.