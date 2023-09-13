Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 10,000 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.6% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $44,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Wedbush began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,509 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.9 %

META stock opened at $301.66 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The firm has a market cap of $776.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

