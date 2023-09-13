Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 3,500 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $32,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 571.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $599.54 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $601.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,036,514 shares of company stock worth $21,107,445,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

