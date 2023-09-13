Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 5,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $542.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $247.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.10. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.61.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

