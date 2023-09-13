Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 65,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,547,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,495,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $39.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.