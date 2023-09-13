Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 76,000 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.6% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.10 and its 200-day moving average is $161.64. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.65.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

