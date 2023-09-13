Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,345,068,000 after acquiring an additional 608,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,660,000 after buying an additional 127,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after buying an additional 3,239,605 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average of $109.30. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,136 shares of company stock worth $819,994. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

