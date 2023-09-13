Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hess by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in Hess by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hess by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $162.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.