Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $301.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.43 and a 200-day moving average of $296.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,809 shares of company stock worth $19,496,481. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

