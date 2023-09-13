Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,216,000 after buying an additional 209,588 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 13.4% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,745,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $416.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $392.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.63 and its 200 day moving average is $380.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $417.78.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.