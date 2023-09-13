Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average is $68.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

