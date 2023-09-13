Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ADI opened at $175.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.31 and its 200 day moving average is $185.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

