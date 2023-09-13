Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,739,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $248.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.28 and its 200 day moving average is $244.94. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $291.17. The company has a market capitalization of $183.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

