Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $129.45 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $129,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.72.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $176.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

