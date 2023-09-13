Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $15.07 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 387,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $143.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

