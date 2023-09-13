Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $15.33 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 36,752.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.38.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $156.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

