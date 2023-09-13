Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $15.98 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,769,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $221.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.57. The company has a market capitalization of $215.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,608.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,608.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,472 shares of company stock valued at $154,064,224. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

