Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $43.82 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.6% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Get Our Latest Report on V

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $247.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.87. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.