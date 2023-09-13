Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,999 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Unity Software Price Performance

U opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,104,917.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 16,612 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $663,649.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,398,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,827,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,621 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,143 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

