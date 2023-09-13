Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 98,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average is $112.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

