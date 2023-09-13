Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,512,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

Fiserv stock opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.53 and its 200-day moving average is $119.31. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

