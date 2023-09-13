Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.57 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.31.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $151.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.73. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.18 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

