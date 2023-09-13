Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.76 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 over the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.32.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

