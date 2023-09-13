Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $74.30 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $74,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. EWA LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,429 shares of company stock worth $105,368,143. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

NVDA stock opened at $448.70 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $453.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

