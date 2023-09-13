Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.2% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 256,198 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.21. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

