Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,199 shares of company stock worth $13,332,191 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

