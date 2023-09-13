Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $260.31 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.53.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

