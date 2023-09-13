Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 531,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

