Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.33.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $280.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

