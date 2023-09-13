Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock opened at $284.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.11 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.87.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

