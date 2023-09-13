Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $6.59 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.7 %
MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,399.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,263.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,250.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,645.00.
MercadoLibre Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
