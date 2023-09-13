Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after buying an additional 87,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 14.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,220,673. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

