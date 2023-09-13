Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 340.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 133.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 536.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

NYSE EQR opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $76.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.