Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,000 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE BK opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on BK

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.